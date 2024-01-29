Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $599,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

NYSE EW opened at $73.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

