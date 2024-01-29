Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMAT opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.