Lincoln National Corp Has $1.11 Million Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.41% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $307.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $69.96.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

