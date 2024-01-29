Lincoln National Corp Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after buying an additional 13,447,605 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,443,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA opened at $102.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.89 and a 1 year high of $102.68.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.