Lincoln National Corp Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Linde by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 25,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $404.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.65 and a 200-day moving average of $391.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

