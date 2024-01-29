Lincoln National Corp Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 121,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

