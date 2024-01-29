Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $38.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $357.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

