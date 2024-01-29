Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after purchasing an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 190.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,336,000 after purchasing an additional 834,324 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.39, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.