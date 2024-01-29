Lincoln National Corp Purchases 13,738 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,367,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,412,000 after buying an additional 804,855 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,192,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,102,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after buying an additional 382,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS DISV opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.