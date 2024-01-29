Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

