Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.74 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

