Lincoln National Corp Sells 102 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $599.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.11.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

