Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,898 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

