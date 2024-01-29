Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,656 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

