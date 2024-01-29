Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $839.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $756.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.92. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.