Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 789,477 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 418,875 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 321,224 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 258.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of LOMA opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $838.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.35 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

