Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 366 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.