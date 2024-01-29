Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $6,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 411.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,500 shares of company stock worth $10,183,360 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

