Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $105.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

