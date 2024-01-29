Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $171.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $171.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

