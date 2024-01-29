Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,473 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

IDXX stock opened at $524.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $568.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

