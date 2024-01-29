Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schneider National worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

