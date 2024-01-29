Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock opened at $157.14 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $164.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

