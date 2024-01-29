Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 5,710.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 671,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 46.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

