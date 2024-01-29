Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 456.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Inari Medical worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at about $6,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 127.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 257,463 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $364,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $364,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 37,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $2,240,139.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,817 shares in the company, valued at $26,010,752.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,899 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,883. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

