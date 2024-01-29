Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $186.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $215.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.41.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

