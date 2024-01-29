Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 211.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Chord Energy worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 169.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after acquiring an additional 49,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 69.3% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $154.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day moving average of $160.16.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,468,678 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

