Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,678,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,505,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

NYSE PSTG opened at $40.67 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.06, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

