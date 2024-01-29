Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $173,621,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,760 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $147.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.03. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

