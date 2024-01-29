Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 31,216 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,216 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Citigroup stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

