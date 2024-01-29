Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 40,296 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,296 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $91.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,401 shares in the company, valued at $906,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,121 shares of company stock worth $18,143,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

