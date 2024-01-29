Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,219 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $56.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CALM

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.