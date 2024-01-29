LSV Asset Management Buys New Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

