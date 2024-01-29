LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. State Street Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.60 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $167.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.