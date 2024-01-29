LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.63% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 169.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 36.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

RBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Polakoff acquired 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $106,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,210.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lee Joyce Wong acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,477.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Polakoff purchased 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $100,210.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,912 shares of company stock valued at $227,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

