LSV Asset Management Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of Methode Electronics worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Methode Electronics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $214,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $25,030,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 503.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $21.28 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

About Methode Electronics

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.