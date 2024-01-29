LSV Asset Management Has $3.37 Million Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.52% of The Hackett Group worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $633.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

