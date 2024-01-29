LSV Asset Management Has $4.64 Million Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.76% of Premier Financial worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFC. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,725,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Premier Financial Price Performance

PFC stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $792.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $30,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.