LSV Asset Management Purchases 2,719 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.44% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MCFT opened at $20.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $356.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $104.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.95 million. Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

