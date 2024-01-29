LSV Asset Management Purchases 54,601 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.17% of JAKKS Pacific worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKK stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.43. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $309.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAKK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

