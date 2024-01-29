LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.68% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8,890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $41,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,109 shares of company stock worth $31,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $233.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

