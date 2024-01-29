LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,431 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.87% of ARC Document Solutions worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 396,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.
ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $131.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
