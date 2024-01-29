LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Ameren by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,235,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.