LSV Asset Management Sells 141,955 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,955 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.32% of Flushing Financial worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flushing Financial news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $497.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Flushing Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.