LSV Asset Management Sells 2,000 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.45% of Malibu Boats worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MBUU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

