LSV Asset Management Sells 8,400 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 2.3 %

FHI opened at $35.12 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.58%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

