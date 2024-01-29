LSV Asset Management Sells 9,400 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.27% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $925.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.51. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

