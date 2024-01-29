McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK opened at $485.27 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $494.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.28.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

