Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 57.8% in January

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,420.0 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

