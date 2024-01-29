Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $22.77 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and $701,448.04 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00023595 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

